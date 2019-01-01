|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Now (OTCPK: NWPN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Now.
There is no analysis for Now
The stock price for Now (OTCPK: NWPN) is $0.0007 last updated Today at 8:20:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Now.
Now does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Now.
Now is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.