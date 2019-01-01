QQQ
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
The Now Corp is a biopharmaceutical research company. The company focused on the research, education, and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be used for medicinal purposes. It provides Credible Scientific Research Data to the heavily regulated medical and recreational marijuana industries.

Analyst Ratings

Now Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Now (NWPN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Now (OTCPK: NWPN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Now's (NWPN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Now.

Q

What is the target price for Now (NWPN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Now

Q

Current Stock Price for Now (NWPN)?

A

The stock price for Now (OTCPK: NWPN) is $0.0007 last updated Today at 8:20:16 PM.

Q

Does Now (NWPN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Now.

Q

When is Now (OTCPK:NWPN) reporting earnings?

A

Now does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Now (NWPN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Now.

Q

What sector and industry does Now (NWPN) operate in?

A

Now is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.