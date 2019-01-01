ClearStream Energy Services Inc is a fully-integrated provider of upstream, midstream, and downstream production services, which includes maintenance and turnarounds, facilities construction, welding and fabrication and environmental services with locations across Western Canada. It provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. The company's segments include The Maintenance and Construction Services segment; and The Wear Technology Overlay Services segment.