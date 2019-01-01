QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Nutriband Inc is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. AVERSA technology is the company's lead product that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the Abuse, Diversion, Misuse, and Accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential specifically Opioids. Majority of the revenue is generated from the sale of goods that include consumer transdermal and coated products.

Nutriband Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nutriband (NTRBW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRBW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nutriband's (NTRBW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nutriband.

Q

What is the target price for Nutriband (NTRBW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nutriband

Q

Current Stock Price for Nutriband (NTRBW)?

A

The stock price for Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRBW) is $2.755 last updated Today at 5:21:48 PM.

Q

Does Nutriband (NTRBW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nutriband.

Q

When is Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) reporting earnings?

A

Nutriband does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nutriband (NTRBW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nutriband.

Q

What sector and industry does Nutriband (NTRBW) operate in?

A

Nutriband is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.