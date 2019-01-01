Golden Predator Mining Corp is an exploration stage company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold and base metal properties in the Yukon, Canada. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Yukon Mint, is focused on creating gold coins that will be Yukon in almost every aspect, from raw material to design. The company also holds the Marg project, with a NI 43-101 compliant resource, the Gold Dome project and the Grew Creek project.