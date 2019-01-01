QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.8 - 9.98
Mkt Cap
74.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Nova Vision Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ: NOVV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Vision Acquisition's (NOVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Vision Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Vision Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV)?

A

The stock price for Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ: NOVV) is $9.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:03:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Vision Acquisition.

Q

When is Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Vision Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Vision Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) operate in?

A

Nova Vision Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.