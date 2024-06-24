Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Demonstrates Greater Weight Loss In Women With Heart Condition

Loading... Loading...

Novo Nordisk’s NVO NONOF obesity medication, Wegovy, has been shown to cause more weight loss in women with prevalent heart disease than in men with the same condition.

What Happened: In a recent analysis of study data, involving 1,145 patients, centered on a condition known as heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The data from these studies was shared at the American Diabetes Association’s scientific meeting in Orlando, Florida, Reuters reported on Monday.

While the drug led to similar improvements in HFpEF symptoms in both genders, women lost an average of 9.6% of their weight, compared to men who lost about 7.2% of body weight. The trials were not designed to evaluate the treatment effects of Wegovy, chemically known as semaglutide, by biological sex.

However, the greater weight loss in women did not result in significantly better improvements in heart failure symptoms. Further research is needed to identify the reasons for this discrepancy, the researchers said.

HFpEF accounts for about half of heart failure cases, mostly affecting overweight people and is especially common among women, prior studies have shown.

Why It Matters: Earlier in March, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began reviewing the inclusion of Wegovy in its coverage for heart disease patients with obesity. This came after the FDA’s action to expand the use of Wegovy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, heart attack, and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight.

In April, Germany's competition authority, Bundeskartellamt, cleared the planned acquisition of Cardior Pharmaceuticals GmbH by Novo Nordisk. Cardior is a biotech company focusing on heart diseases, specifically heart failure.

Goldman Sachs analysts re-rated Novo Nordisk, citing the potential for their weight-loss drugs. They expect the global sales of weight-loss drugs to reach $130 billion by 2030.

Price Action: Novo Nordisk’s stock in the NYSE closed at $141.96, with an after-hours price of $142.00. The 52-week high was $144.5, and the low was $75.56. The stock in OTC closed at $138.76.

