QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.77 - 7.02
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.06 - 7.79
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.84
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
242M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:15PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:16PM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc is a U.S. land oilfield focused service company. The company has a diverse set of well completion and production services across a variety of active and demanding basins. NexTier operates through two segments viz Completion Services which provides hydraulic fracturing; wireline and pump-down services; and completion support services. While the Well Construction and Intervention Services provides cementing and coiled tubing services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.0200.080 0.1000
REV501.540M509.730M8.190M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NexTier Oilfield Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexTier Oilfield (NEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NexTier Oilfield's (NEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NexTier Oilfield (NEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) was reported by Susquehanna on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.70 expecting NEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.19% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NexTier Oilfield (NEX)?

A

The stock price for NexTier Oilfield (NYSE: NEX) is $6.925 last updated Today at 6:45:07 PM.

Q

Does NexTier Oilfield (NEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexTier Oilfield.

Q

When is NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) reporting earnings?

A

NexTier Oilfield’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is NexTier Oilfield (NEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexTier Oilfield.

Q

What sector and industry does NexTier Oilfield (NEX) operate in?

A

NexTier Oilfield is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.