Range
9.93 - 9.93
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/58.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.87 - 10
Mkt Cap
324.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.93
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
32.7M
Outstanding
Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Newcourt Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newcourt Acquisition (NCAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newcourt Acquisition (NASDAQ: NCAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Newcourt Acquisition's (NCAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newcourt Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Newcourt Acquisition (NCAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newcourt Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Newcourt Acquisition (NCAC)?

A

The stock price for Newcourt Acquisition (NASDAQ: NCAC) is $9.93 last updated Today at 2:31:47 PM.

Q

Does Newcourt Acquisition (NCAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newcourt Acquisition.

Q

When is Newcourt Acquisition (NASDAQ:NCAC) reporting earnings?

A

Newcourt Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newcourt Acquisition (NCAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newcourt Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Newcourt Acquisition (NCAC) operate in?

A

Newcourt Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.