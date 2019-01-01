QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Molson Coors Canada is a large global brewer and distributor of beer and other malt beverages. Major brands include Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen, Coors Banquet, Blue Moon, Vizzy, Leinenkugel, and Creemore. In 2020, the company consolidated its operations into two distinct segments--North America and Europe--by retiring its international segment, which included Latin American, Asia-Pacific, and African markets, and merging the United States and Canada into one North American segment. Its breweries are located across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, with the majority of the company's revenue generated in North America.

Molson Coors Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Molson Coors Canada (MXGBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Molson Coors Canada (OTCPK: MXGBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Molson Coors Canada's (MXGBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Molson Coors Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Molson Coors Canada (MXGBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Molson Coors Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for Molson Coors Canada (MXGBF)?

A

The stock price for Molson Coors Canada (OTCPK: MXGBF) is $52.34 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Molson Coors Canada (MXGBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2018.

Q

When is Molson Coors Canada (OTCPK:MXGBF) reporting earnings?

A

Molson Coors Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Molson Coors Canada (MXGBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Molson Coors Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Molson Coors Canada (MXGBF) operate in?

A

Molson Coors Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.