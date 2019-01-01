Molson Coors Canada is a large global brewer and distributor of beer and other malt beverages. Major brands include Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen, Coors Banquet, Blue Moon, Vizzy, Leinenkugel, and Creemore. In 2020, the company consolidated its operations into two distinct segments--North America and Europe--by retiring its international segment, which included Latin American, Asia-Pacific, and African markets, and merging the United States and Canada into one North American segment. Its breweries are located across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, with the majority of the company's revenue generated in North America.