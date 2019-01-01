Mitsui Fudosan is one of the three big Japanese real estate companies, together with Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Realty. Although its traditional office district is Nihonbashi, it has developed large office projects across Tokyo, as well as London and New York City. Mitsui Fudosan derives a higher portion of its revenue and profits from retail leasing than Mitsubishi Estate and Sumitomo Realty with an extensive portfolio of urban retail buildings, shopping malls, and outlet parks. It is in the process of expanding the latter two formats across Asia. Like Sumitomo Realty, it is active in condo development and residential real estate brokerage, and its Mitsui Home unit is a second-tier builder of detached houses.