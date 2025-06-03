June 3, 2025 9:20 AM 1 min read

This ASML Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen downgraded the rating for Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC from Outperform to Peer Perform. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $127.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina downgraded Rio Tinto Group RIO from Buy to Hold. Rio Tinto shares closed at $59.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded the rating for Bumble Inc. BMBL from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $5. Bumble shares closed at $5.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Simon Coles downgraded ASML Holding N.V. ASML from Overweight to Equal-Weight. ASML shares closed at $746.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski downgraded the rating for MAC Copper Limited MTAL from Outperform to Market Perform but raised the price target from $11 to $12.25. MAC Copper shares closed at $12.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ASML stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ASML Logo
ASMLASML Holding NV
$730.47-2.15%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.01
Growth
97.86
Quality
89.93
Value
14.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BMBL Logo
BMBLBumble Inc
$5.40-5.92%
BPMC Logo
BPMCBlueprint Medicines Corp
$127.75-0.03%
MTAL Logo
MTALMAC Copper Ltd
$12.10-1.12%
RIO Logo
RIORio Tinto PLC
$58.29-2.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved