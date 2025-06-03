This ASML Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen downgraded the rating for Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC from Outperform to Peer Perform. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $127.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina downgraded Rio Tinto Group RIO from Buy to Hold. Rio Tinto shares closed at $59.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded the rating for Bumble Inc. BMBL from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $5. Bumble shares closed at $5.74 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Simon Coles downgraded ASML Holding N.V. ASML from Overweight to Equal-Weight. ASML shares closed at $746.53 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski downgraded the rating for MAC Copper Limited MTAL from Outperform to Market Perform but raised the price target from $11 to $12.25. MAC Copper shares closed at $12.24 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
