Metal Sky Star (NASDAQ:MSSA), Quotes and News Summary

Metal Sky Star
(NASDAQ:MSSA)
9.84
00
At close: Jun 15
9.83
-0.0100[-0.10%]
PreMarket: 8:19AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Metal Sky Star (NASDAQ: MSSA)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Metal Sky Star Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Metal Sky Star (MSSA) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Metal Sky Star (NASDAQ: MSSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Metal Sky Star's (MSSA) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Metal Sky Star.

Q
What is the target price for Metal Sky Star (MSSA) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Metal Sky Star

Q
Current Stock Price for Metal Sky Star (MSSA)?
A

The stock price for Metal Sky Star (NASDAQ: MSSA) is $9.84 last updated June 15, 2022, 1:30 PM UTC.

Q
Does Metal Sky Star (MSSA) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metal Sky Star.

Q
When is Metal Sky Star (NASDAQ:MSSA) reporting earnings?
A

Metal Sky Star does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Metal Sky Star (MSSA) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Metal Sky Star.

Q
What sector and industry does Metal Sky Star (MSSA) operate in?
A

Metal Sky Star is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.