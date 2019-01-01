Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese transportation and logistics company. It operates through five segments: dry bulk, energy transport, product transport, associated businesses, and other. The product transport business is the largest contributor to revenue. Product transport largely focuses on the ownership and operation of containerships, followed by logistics services, car carriers, and inshore ferries. Dry bulk involves transporting materials such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, cement, salt, and more via company-owned and operated bulk carriers. The energy transport business uses Mitsui tankers to ship crude oil, naphtha, liquefied natural gas, and other energy products. Most revenue is generated domestically in Japan.