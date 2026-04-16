(Editor’s note: This story was updated on April 17 to include Daikin’s statement)

Daikin’s shares closed 9.09% higher at ¥22,090 ($138.96) in Tokyo trading, as Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit an all-time high amid a broader rally in Asian markets.

The activist investor plans to collaborate with Daikin to improve performance and narrow the valuation gap with its rivals. Elliott said on Wednesday that its major investment in the Japanese cooling solution giant reflects confidence that the company's strong businesses and long-term growth are undervalued.

The U.S. investment firm views Daikin’s forthcoming medium-term management plan as a chance to rectify the undervaluation issues.

Elliott intends to disclose specific measures to widen margins, enhance shareholder returns, and reassess its portfolio of non-core businesses. While the exact scale of Elliott’s investment in Daikin is not revealed, Nikkei reported that the firm has procured about a 3% stake in the company.

“We are aware that the firm holds shares in our company. We engage in dialogue with a broad range of investors, not limited to any specific firm, and therefore refrain from commenting on individual communications,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Elliott Expands Japan Footprint

Elliott Management raised its stake in Toyota Industries by about 7% to oppose a take-private bid, arguing the ¥18,800-per-share ($118.27) offer undervalues the company.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock