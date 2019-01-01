MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$36.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$36.1M
Earnings History
MiX Telematics Questions & Answers
When is MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) reporting earnings?
MiX Telematics (MIXT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were MiX Telematics’s (NYSE:MIXT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $31.1M, which beat the estimate of $30.4M.
