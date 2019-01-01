QQQ
Range
4.6 - 5.01
Vol / Avg.
42.4K/78.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.81 - 11.79
Mkt Cap
62M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
12.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
MeaTech 3D Ltd is engaged in the development of farming methods. It offers an industrial process for growing cultured meat combined with 3D printing technology.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MeaTech 3D Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MeaTech 3D (MITC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ: MITC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MeaTech 3D's (MITC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MeaTech 3D (MITC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MeaTech 3D

Q

Current Stock Price for MeaTech 3D (MITC)?

A

The stock price for MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ: MITC) is $4.91 last updated Today at 4:08:07 PM.

Q

Does MeaTech 3D (MITC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MeaTech 3D.

Q

When is MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) reporting earnings?

A

MeaTech 3D’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is MeaTech 3D (MITC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MeaTech 3D.

Q

What sector and industry does MeaTech 3D (MITC) operate in?

A

MeaTech 3D is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.