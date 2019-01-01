|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|324.940M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MoneyGram’s space includes: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW), Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY).
The latest price target for MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) was reported by Barclays on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting MGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -43.85% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) is $10.685 last updated Today at 3:50:41 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2007.
MoneyGram’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MoneyGram.
MoneyGram is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.