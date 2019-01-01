QQQ
Range
10.63 - 10.7
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/4.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.06 - 12.36
Mkt Cap
969.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.66
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
90.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
MoneyGram International Inc offers products and services under its two reporting segments; Global Funds Transfer, which is the core revenue generator, and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides global money transfer services and bill payment services to consumers. It primarily offers services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices and other financial institutions. The company also offer Digital solutions such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit and kiosk-based services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides official check outsourcing services and money orders through financial institutions and agent locations. The group operates in the United States and other countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.140

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV324.940M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MoneyGram Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MoneyGram (MGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MoneyGram's (MGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MoneyGram (MGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) was reported by Barclays on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting MGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -43.85% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MoneyGram (MGI)?

A

The stock price for MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) is $10.685 last updated Today at 3:50:41 PM.

Q

Does MoneyGram (MGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2007.

Q

When is MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) reporting earnings?

A

MoneyGram’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is MoneyGram (MGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MoneyGram.

Q

What sector and industry does MoneyGram (MGI) operate in?

A

MoneyGram is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.