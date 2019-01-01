MoneyGram International Inc offers products and services under its two reporting segments; Global Funds Transfer, which is the core revenue generator, and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides global money transfer services and bill payment services to consumers. It primarily offers services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices and other financial institutions. The company also offer Digital solutions such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit and kiosk-based services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides official check outsourcing services and money orders through financial institutions and agent locations. The group operates in the United States and other countries.