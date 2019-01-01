(MFNC), Quotes and News Summary

Mackinac Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It is engaged in the business of retail and commercial banking. Its products and services include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, commercial and governmental lease financing and direct, indirect consumer financing, commercial lending, treasury management products, services for small to mid-sized businesses as well as full array of personal and business deposit products and consumer loans. It earns revenue from loans, investments and other interest-bearing assets.