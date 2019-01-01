QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Mendocino Brewing Co Inc belongs to the brewing industry. The company produces ales and lagers in its breweries in the United States. It functions through the segments, brewing operations, tavern and tasting room operations. The company's operations in the North American Territory consist primarily of brewing and marketing craft beers. The firm's operations in the Foreign Territory consist primarily of the marketing and distribution of Kingfisher Premium Lager in the Foreign Territory through Indian restaurants, chain retail grocers, liquor stores and other retail outlets.

Mendocino Brewing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mendocino Brewing (MENB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mendocino Brewing (OTCEM: MENB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mendocino Brewing's (MENB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mendocino Brewing.

Q

What is the target price for Mendocino Brewing (MENB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mendocino Brewing

Q

Current Stock Price for Mendocino Brewing (MENB)?

A

The stock price for Mendocino Brewing (OTCEM: MENB) is $0.0038 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 16:48:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mendocino Brewing (MENB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mendocino Brewing.

Q

When is Mendocino Brewing (OTCEM:MENB) reporting earnings?

A

Mendocino Brewing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mendocino Brewing (MENB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mendocino Brewing.

Q

What sector and industry does Mendocino Brewing (MENB) operate in?

A

Mendocino Brewing is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.