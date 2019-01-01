Mendocino Brewing Co Inc belongs to the brewing industry. The company produces ales and lagers in its breweries in the United States. It functions through the segments, brewing operations, tavern and tasting room operations. The company's operations in the North American Territory consist primarily of brewing and marketing craft beers. The firm's operations in the Foreign Territory consist primarily of the marketing and distribution of Kingfisher Premium Lager in the Foreign Territory through Indian restaurants, chain retail grocers, liquor stores and other retail outlets.