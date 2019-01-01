QQQ
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a real estate and infrastructure company that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that is leased to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. The company's real property interests underlie its tenants' infrastructure assets, including cellular towers, rooftop wireless sites, billboards, solar farms and wind turbines. Its segments include Wireless communication, Outdoor advertising, and Renewable power generation.

Landmark Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Landmark Infrastructure's (LMRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Landmark Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) was reported by RBC Capital on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting LMRK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.97% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)?

A

The stock price for Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) is $16.49 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 12, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2021.

Q

When is Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) reporting earnings?

A

Landmark Infrastructure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Landmark Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) operate in?

A

Landmark Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.