LG Chem Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, electronics, and energy storage products. The company operates in three major segments: Basic Materials & Chemicals, IT & Electronic Materials, and Energy Solutions. The Basic Materials & Chemicals segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells plastics including naphtha, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), engineered plastics, and polyolefin, as well as rubber-based products. The IT & Electronic Materials segment sells a range of products that includes optical and circuit board materials. The Energy Solutions segment sells mobile and automotive batteries and energy storage systems. LG Corporation is the company's largest shareholder, owning around one third of outstanding shares. The majority of revenue comes from Asia.