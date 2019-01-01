ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Gladstone Land
(NASDAQ:LAND)
26.715
0.675[2.59%]
Last update: 9:52AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low26.07 - 26.61
52 Week High/Low21.61 - 42.1
Open / Close26.09 / -
Float / Outstanding31.7M / 34.2M
Vol / Avg.62.5K / 384.4K
Mkt Cap913.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price34.25
Div / Yield0.54/2.09%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float31.7M

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND), Dividends

Gladstone Land issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gladstone Land generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.5448

Last Dividend

Apr 22

Next Dividend

Jun 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gladstone Land Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gladstone Land (LAND) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Gladstone Land (LAND) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Land (LAND). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Gladstone Land (LAND) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gladstone Land (LAND). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)?
A

The most current yield for Gladstone Land (LAND) is 1.43% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.