Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.13/0.17%
52 Wk
42.3 - 86.41
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
39.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 1:14PM
KUKA AG supplies industrial robotics and offers support to plant and systems engineering. Its product portfolio ranges from intelligent automation solutions and individual components to complete production lines. The company integrates mechatronics know-how with cloud technologies and mobile platforms. Solutions may be customized for customers and vary from heavy-duty robots to small models. Kuka operates five business segments: Robotics, Systems, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China.

Analyst Ratings

KUKA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KUKA (KUKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KUKA (OTCPK: KUKAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KUKA's (KUKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KUKA.

Q

What is the target price for KUKA (KUKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KUKA

Q

Current Stock Price for KUKA (KUKAF)?

A

The stock price for KUKA (OTCPK: KUKAF) is $80.45 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:50:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KUKA (KUKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KUKA.

Q

When is KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAF) reporting earnings?

A

KUKA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KUKA (KUKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KUKA.

Q

What sector and industry does KUKA (KUKAF) operate in?

A

KUKA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.