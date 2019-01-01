QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
4.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.33
EPS
0.01
Shares
35.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 6:20PM
Claritas Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products in Canada. It develops new treatments for a variety of diseases and disorders, by discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering human therapeutics.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: KALTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Claritas Pharmaceuticals's (KALTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Claritas Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF)?

A

The stock price for Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: KALTF) is $0.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:58:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Claritas Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:KALTF) reporting earnings?

A

Claritas Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Claritas Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Claritas Pharmaceuticals (KALTF) operate in?

A

Claritas Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.