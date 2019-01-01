QQQ
JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

JATT Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JATT Acquisition (JATT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JATT Acquisition (NYSE: JATT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JATT Acquisition's (JATT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JATT Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for JATT Acquisition (JATT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JATT Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for JATT Acquisition (JATT)?

A

The stock price for JATT Acquisition (NYSE: JATT) is $9.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:12:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JATT Acquisition (JATT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JATT Acquisition.

Q

When is JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) reporting earnings?

A

JATT Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JATT Acquisition (JATT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JATT Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does JATT Acquisition (JATT) operate in?

A

JATT Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.