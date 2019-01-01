QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
International Ranger Corp is engaged in exploration, development and exploitation of natural resource properties. Its projects incldue Four Corners Uranium project, Koorsharem Uranium project, Whiskey Gap Uranium project and Foghorn Polymetallic project.

International Ranger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Ranger (IRNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Ranger (OTCEM: IRNG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are International Ranger's (IRNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Ranger.

Q

What is the target price for International Ranger (IRNG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Ranger

Q

Current Stock Price for International Ranger (IRNG)?

A

The stock price for International Ranger (OTCEM: IRNG) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 18:26:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Ranger (IRNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Ranger.

Q

When is International Ranger (OTCEM:IRNG) reporting earnings?

A

International Ranger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Ranger (IRNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Ranger.

Q

What sector and industry does International Ranger (IRNG) operate in?

A

International Ranger is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.