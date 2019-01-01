QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/326.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 2.94
Mkt Cap
206.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.64
EPS
0.87
Shares
86.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 8:14AM
InPlay Oil Corp is an oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company's operations are focused on concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InPlay Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InPlay Oil (IPOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InPlay Oil (OTCQX: IPOOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InPlay Oil's (IPOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InPlay Oil.

Q

What is the target price for InPlay Oil (IPOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InPlay Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for InPlay Oil (IPOOF)?

A

The stock price for InPlay Oil (OTCQX: IPOOF) is $2.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InPlay Oil (IPOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InPlay Oil.

Q

When is InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) reporting earnings?

A

InPlay Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InPlay Oil (IPOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InPlay Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does InPlay Oil (IPOOF) operate in?

A

InPlay Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.