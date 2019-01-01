QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.87 - 10.01
Mkt Cap
318.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
32.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Innovative International Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Innovative International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovative International (IOAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovative International (NASDAQ: IOAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innovative International's (IOAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovative International.

Q

What is the target price for Innovative International (IOAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovative International

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovative International (IOAC)?

A

The stock price for Innovative International (NASDAQ: IOAC) is $9.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovative International (IOAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative International.

Q

When is Innovative International (NASDAQ:IOAC) reporting earnings?

A

Innovative International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovative International (IOAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative International.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovative International (IOAC) operate in?

A

Innovative International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.