QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
IMV
(NASDAQ:IMV)
0.88
-0.0275[-3.03%]
At close: Jun 6
0.90
0.0200[2.27%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT
Day High/Low0.88 - 0.9
52 Week High/Low0.9 - 2.48
Open / Close0.88 / 0.88
Float / Outstanding- / 82.3M
Vol / Avg.57K / 81.8K
Mkt Cap72.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float-

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IMV reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 13

EPS

$-0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$24K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings Recap

 

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IMV reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $45.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 11.63% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of IMV using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

IMV Questions & Answers

Q
When is IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) reporting earnings?
A

IMV (IMV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were IMV’s (NASDAQ:IMV) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $66.1K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

