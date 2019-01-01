IMV (NASDAQ:IMV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IMV reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $45.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 11.63% increase in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IMV using advanced sorting and filters.
IMV Questions & Answers
IMV (IMV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $66.1K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.