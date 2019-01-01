IMV (NASDAQ:IMV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IMV reported in-line EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $45.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 11.63% increase in the share price the next day.

