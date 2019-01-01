Hanwa Co (OTC:HNWAF), Quotes and News Summary

Hanwa Co Ltd is a Japan-based trading company with seven segments. The steel segment handles steel products and building materials. The metals and alloys segment supplies chromium, manganese, and other metals. The nonferrous metals segment recycles aluminum, copper, nickel, and chromium. The food products segment handles seafood. The petroleum and chemicals segment trades petroleum products and others. The overseas sales subsidiaries segment comprises Hanwa's overseas subsidiaries in North America and Asia. The other business segment imports forest products and handles amusement facilities and industrial machinery. Steel, petroleum and chemicals, and metals and alloys are the three largest segments by revenue contribution. Hanwa generates most of its revenue from Japanese domestic market.