Anthropic Eyes South Korea Growth Ahead Of IPO With Seoul Office, New Partnerships

Anthropic said Wednesday it had opened a Seoul office and announced a series of partnerships across South Korea’s artificial intelligence ecosystem as the Claude developer expands its presence in Asia.

As the company prepares for a public listing, Anthropic said South Korea has emerged as one of Claude’s most active markets globally, with usage concentrated in technical and creative work.

Public And Private Sector Partnerships

Anthropic said it signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT to collaborate on public-sector AI adoption, model safety testing and efforts to address AI-related cybersecurity threats.

Major South Korean business groups were deploying Claude through affiliates including LG CNS, Hanwha Solutions and Samsung SDS, Anthropic said, with employees using the AI assistant for software development, knowledge work and enterprise operations.

The company added that internet giant NAVER, often referred to as South Korea’s Google, was also using Claude Code to accelerate software development, while Nexon has deployed Claude across game development workflows.

Academic Research Collaboration

The company said it would work with South Korea’s National AI Research Lab to provide Claude access to researchers working on AI safety, model evaluation, alignment and frontier AI research.

The initiative will provide Claude access to about 60 researchers.

Startup Initiatives

As part of its South Korea expansion, Anthropic said it was holding its first Seoul Builder Summit with AI startup Coxwave, aimed at developers, startups and businesses using Claude.

The company’s ‘Claude for Startups’ program, which is currently live in the country, is designed to provide early-stage companies with model credits, technical support and access to Anthropic’s AI tools.

The Seoul office will be headed by Kiyoung Choi, who joined Anthropic in May as Representative Director of Korea from Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) .

The international expansion comes as Anthropic seeks to restore access to some of its most advanced AI models following new export-control order.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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