Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/51.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.86 - 10.62
Mkt Cap
355.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
35.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GoGreen Investments Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GoGreen Investments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GoGreen Investments (GOGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoGreen Investments (NYSE: GOGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GoGreen Investments's (GOGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GoGreen Investments.

Q

What is the target price for GoGreen Investments (GOGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GoGreen Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for GoGreen Investments (GOGN)?

A

The stock price for GoGreen Investments (NYSE: GOGN) is $9.92 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:25:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoGreen Investments (GOGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoGreen Investments.

Q

When is GoGreen Investments (NYSE:GOGN) reporting earnings?

A

GoGreen Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GoGreen Investments (GOGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoGreen Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does GoGreen Investments (GOGN) operate in?

A

GoGreen Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.