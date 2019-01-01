QQQ
Go Green Global Technologies Corp provides proprietary disruptive technology for the water and fuel use industries. It provides solutions by utilizing the proprietary and patented Sonical for non-chemical treatment of water and fuel combustion applications. The company also has a fuel treatment product that reduces fuel consumption and emissions in vehicles and industrial boilers.

Go Green Glb Tech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Go Green Glb Tech (GOGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Go Green Glb Tech (OTCPK: GOGR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Go Green Glb Tech's (GOGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Go Green Glb Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Go Green Glb Tech (GOGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Go Green Glb Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Go Green Glb Tech (GOGR)?

A

The stock price for Go Green Glb Tech (OTCPK: GOGR) is $0.1199 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:34:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Go Green Glb Tech (GOGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Go Green Glb Tech.

Q

When is Go Green Glb Tech (OTCPK:GOGR) reporting earnings?

A

Go Green Glb Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Go Green Glb Tech (GOGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Go Green Glb Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Go Green Glb Tech (GOGR) operate in?

A

Go Green Glb Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.