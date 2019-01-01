QQQ
Range
32.17 - 32.53
Vol / Avg.
3K/6.1K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.84%
52 Wk
18.31 - 34.86
Mkt Cap
139.8M
Payout Ratio
18.44
Open
32.53
P/E
13.34
EPS
0.58
Shares
4.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank. The principal business of the company is overseeing the business of the Bank. The bank attracts retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, business, consumer and other loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed, federal agency and U.S. government securities and other marketable securities. The firm derives its revenue from interest on its loan, other investments, and fees charged for services provided and gains generated from the sale of loans and investment securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.680 0.1000
REV11.000M11.736M736.000K

Guaranty Federal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guaranty Federal (GFED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ: GFED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guaranty Federal's (GFED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Guaranty Federal (GFED) stock?

A

The latest price target for Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ: GFED) was reported by Raymond James on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting GFED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Guaranty Federal (GFED)?

A

The stock price for Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ: GFED) is $32.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guaranty Federal (GFED) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.

Q

When is Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) reporting earnings?

A

Guaranty Federal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Guaranty Federal (GFED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guaranty Federal.

Q

What sector and industry does Guaranty Federal (GFED) operate in?

A

Guaranty Federal is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.