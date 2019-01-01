|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.580
|0.680
|0.1000
|REV
|11.000M
|11.736M
|736.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ: GFED) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Guaranty Federal’s space includes: Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC), Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK), Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK).
The latest price target for Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ: GFED) was reported by Raymond James on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting GFED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.01% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ: GFED) is $32.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.
Guaranty Federal’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Guaranty Federal.
Guaranty Federal is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.