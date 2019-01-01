QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Generation Hemp Inc is a fully integrated hemp company through its acquisitions of existing established companies operating in the hemp sector.

Generation Hemp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generation Hemp (GENH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generation Hemp (OTCQB: GENH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generation Hemp's (GENH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Generation Hemp.

Q

What is the target price for Generation Hemp (GENH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Generation Hemp

Q

Current Stock Price for Generation Hemp (GENH)?

A

The stock price for Generation Hemp (OTCQB: GENH) is $0.6497 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:12:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generation Hemp (GENH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Hemp.

Q

When is Generation Hemp (OTCQB:GENH) reporting earnings?

A

Generation Hemp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generation Hemp (GENH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generation Hemp.

Q

What sector and industry does Generation Hemp (GENH) operate in?

A

Generation Hemp is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.