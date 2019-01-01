GCP Applied Technologies Inc is a provider of construction products and technologies. Its business is spread across two segments. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to reduce the cost and improve the performance of cement, concrete, mason and other cement-based construction materials. Its Specialty Building Materials segment creates products that protect structures from water, air, vapor, and fire damage. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Construction Chemicals segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.