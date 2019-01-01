|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GCP Applied Technologies’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) was reported by Jefferies on March 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting GCP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.95% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) is $31.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2018.
GCP Applied Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GCP Applied Technologies.
GCP Applied Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.