Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
GCP Applied Technologies Inc is a provider of construction products and technologies. Its business is spread across two segments. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to reduce the cost and improve the performance of cement, concrete, mason and other cement-based construction materials. Its Specialty Building Materials segment creates products that protect structures from water, air, vapor, and fire damage. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Construction Chemicals segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

GCP Applied Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GCP Applied Technologies's (GCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) was reported by Jefferies on March 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting GCP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.95% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)?

A

The stock price for GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) is $31.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 2, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2018.

Q

When is GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) reporting earnings?

A

GCP Applied Technologies's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GCP Applied Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) operate in?

A

GCP Applied Technologies is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.