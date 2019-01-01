Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$13.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Greenbrook TMS using advanced sorting and filters.
Greenbrook TMS Questions & Answers
When is Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) reporting earnings?
Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Greenbrook TMS’s (NASDAQ:GBNH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $13.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.