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Elon Musk
May 8, 2026 1:13 AM 3 min read

Elon Musk's Vocal Social Media Critic Bought A Cybertruck For Its 'Safety,' Here's What The Tesla CEO Had To Say About It

Musk Defends Cybertruck's Polarizing Design

Musk wrote on X that "only when you drive the Cybertruck do you realize how incredible it is," calling the vehicle "a bulletproof tank that moves like a million-dollar sports car." He said the truck's angular shape was not just styling but also a manufacturing constraint tied to its thick stainless-steel body panels.

The Tesla CEO argued that the Cybertruck's ultra-hard stainless steel panels cannot be stamped like the "thin, feeble" steel used on traditional trucks, saying they would break 5,000-ton stamping machines. Tesla has long marketed the Cybertruck around its exoskeleton-style body, though the model's sharp design has also drawn criticism since its launch.

Krassenstein Purchase Draws Online Backlash

Cybertruck Safety Ratings Boost Musk's Case

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla stock offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It also provides a favorable price trend in the Long and Short term.

Photo: Frederic Legrand – COMEO On Shutterstock.com

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