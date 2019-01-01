|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Freeze Tag (OTCPK: FRZT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Freeze Tag.
There is no analysis for Freeze Tag
The stock price for Freeze Tag (OTCPK: FRZT) is $0.017 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Freeze Tag.
Freeze Tag does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Freeze Tag.
Freeze Tag is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.