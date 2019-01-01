QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
219.7K/67.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
16.58
EPS
0
Shares
75.1M
Outstanding
Freeze Tag Inc creates mobile social games for all ages. The company's games can be downloaded for free by the players and also can purchase virtual items and additional features. Its games are sold through digital storefronts, such as Apple's App Store, the Google Play Store, and Amazon's App Store. Its games portfolio consists of Garfield Go, Alpha Bunny, Black Forest: Hidden Object Mystery, Clouds, Jelly Drop, Party Animals: Dance Battle, Winter Words: Christmas Cookies, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Freeze Tag Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freeze Tag (FRZT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freeze Tag (OTCPK: FRZT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freeze Tag's (FRZT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freeze Tag.

Q

What is the target price for Freeze Tag (FRZT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freeze Tag

Q

Current Stock Price for Freeze Tag (FRZT)?

A

The stock price for Freeze Tag (OTCPK: FRZT) is $0.017 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freeze Tag (FRZT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freeze Tag.

Q

When is Freeze Tag (OTCPK:FRZT) reporting earnings?

A

Freeze Tag does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freeze Tag (FRZT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freeze Tag.

Q

What sector and industry does Freeze Tag (FRZT) operate in?

A

Freeze Tag is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.