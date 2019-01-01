Freeze Tag Inc creates mobile social games for all ages. The company's games can be downloaded for free by the players and also can purchase virtual items and additional features. Its games are sold through digital storefronts, such as Apple's App Store, the Google Play Store, and Amazon's App Store. Its games portfolio consists of Garfield Go, Alpha Bunny, Black Forest: Hidden Object Mystery, Clouds, Jelly Drop, Party Animals: Dance Battle, Winter Words: Christmas Cookies, and others.