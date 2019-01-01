QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Focus Financial Partners Inc is a partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms operating in the highly fragmented RIA industry. It provides Mergers and acquisitions expertise and other services such as talent acquisition, marketing, regulatory advice, and business development. The company generates its revenue in the form of wealth management fees. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0301.100 0.0700
REV484.070M523.886M39.816M

Focus Financial Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Focus Financial Partners's (FOCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) was reported by Raymond James on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting FOCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.19% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)?

A

The stock price for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is $49.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Focus Financial Partners.

Q

When is Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) reporting earnings?

A

Focus Financial Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Focus Financial Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) operate in?

A

Focus Financial Partners is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.