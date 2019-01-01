QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.3/1.76%
52 Wk
12.6 - 17.15
Mkt Cap
44.4M
Payout Ratio
16.11
Open
-
P/E
11.41
EPS
-0.38
Shares
2.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
First Bancshares Inc /MO/ is a holding company of Stockmens Bank. The Stockmens bank offers services such as online banking, personal banking, and business banking. The bank provides community banking services and is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from, and making loans to, the general public, including individuals and businesses. It originates real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial business loans, agricultural business and consumer loans. The bank also invests in mortgage-back securities, United States Government and agency securities and other assets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.540
REV4.696M

Analyst Ratings

First Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Bancshares (FBSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Bancshares (OTCPK: FBSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Bancshares's (FBSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for First Bancshares (FBSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for First Bancshares (FBSI)?

A

The stock price for First Bancshares (OTCPK: FBSI) is $17.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:51:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Bancshares (FBSI) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Bancshares (FBSI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is First Bancshares (OTCPK:FBSI) reporting earnings?

A

First Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 12, 2022.

Q

Is First Bancshares (FBSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does First Bancshares (FBSI) operate in?

A

First Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.