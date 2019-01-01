First Bancshares Inc /MO/ is a holding company of Stockmens Bank. The Stockmens bank offers services such as online banking, personal banking, and business banking. The bank provides community banking services and is primarily engaged in the business of attracting deposits from, and making loans to, the general public, including individuals and businesses. It originates real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial business loans, agricultural business and consumer loans. The bank also invests in mortgage-back securities, United States Government and agency securities and other assets.