QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
61.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
FBR Ltd is the inventor of the Hadrian X, an automated end-to-end bricklaying robot. It functions as a 3D printer and builds brick structures in situ, course by course, using adhesive to bond the bricks together. The Hadrian X is capable of working in outdoor environments due to Dynamic Stabilisation Technology (DST) which rapidly measures and adjusts for dynamic interference caused by uncontrolled environmental conditions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FBR Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FBR (FBRKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FBR (OTCPK: FBRKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FBR's (FBRKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FBR.

Q

What is the target price for FBR (FBRKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FBR

Q

Current Stock Price for FBR (FBRKF)?

A

The stock price for FBR (OTCPK: FBRKF) is $0.02515 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:08:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FBR (FBRKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FBR.

Q

When is FBR (OTCPK:FBRKF) reporting earnings?

A

FBR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FBR (FBRKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FBR.

Q

What sector and industry does FBR (FBRKF) operate in?

A

FBR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.