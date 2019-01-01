QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/6.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
18.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Eco Science Solutions Inc operates in the health, wellness and alternative medicines industry. The company is a bio and software technology-focused company. It develops software solutions to consumer apps for daily use for building eco-friendly businesses and living healthy lifestyles. Eco Science's core services span business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, educational content, e-commerce, and delivery.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eco Science Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eco Science Solutions (ESSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eco Science Solutions (OTCEM: ESSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eco Science Solutions's (ESSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eco Science Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Eco Science Solutions (ESSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eco Science Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Eco Science Solutions (ESSI)?

A

The stock price for Eco Science Solutions (OTCEM: ESSI) is $0.0004 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:44:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eco Science Solutions (ESSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco Science Solutions.

Q

When is Eco Science Solutions (OTCEM:ESSI) reporting earnings?

A

Eco Science Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eco Science Solutions (ESSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eco Science Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Eco Science Solutions (ESSI) operate in?

A

Eco Science Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.