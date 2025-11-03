A Look Ahead: Embraer's Earnings Forecast

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Embraer will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

The announcement from Embraer is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.50 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.05% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Embraer's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.03 0.340 0.6 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.40 0.942 1.2 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 0.000 6.0

Performance of Embraer Shares

Shares of Embraer were trading at $64.48 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 88.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

