|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Environmental Impact (NASDAQ: ENVI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Environmental Impact.
The latest price target for Environmental Impact (NASDAQ: ENVI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 27, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.70 expecting ENVI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -80.73% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Environmental Impact (NASDAQ: ENVI) is $8.82 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Environmental Impact.
Environmental Impact does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Environmental Impact.
Environmental Impact is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.