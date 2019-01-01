QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Elevate Credit Inc provides online credit solutions. The company provides credit to non-prime consumers, many of whom face reduced credit options and increased financial pressure due to macroeconomic changes over the past few decades. It has one reportable segment, which provides online financial services for subprime credit consumers, which is composed of the company's operations in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370-0.420 -0.0500
REV128.020M129.529M1.509M

Elevate Credit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elevate Credit (ELVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elevate Credit's (ELVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Elevate Credit (ELVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.60 expecting ELVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.23% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Elevate Credit (ELVT)?

A

The stock price for Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) is $3.09 last updated Today at 8:59:43 PM.

Q

Does Elevate Credit (ELVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elevate Credit.

Q

When is Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) reporting earnings?

A

Elevate Credit’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Elevate Credit (ELVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elevate Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does Elevate Credit (ELVT) operate in?

A

Elevate Credit is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.