Range
15.85 - 15.85
Vol / Avg.
3.2K/6.6K
Div / Yield
0.8/5.20%
52 Wk
10.9 - 15.7
Mkt Cap
56.1B
Payout Ratio
167.5
Open
15.85
P/E
33.93
EPS
0.33
Shares
3.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eni is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, the company produced 0.8 million barrels of liquids and 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, Eni held reserves of 6.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 51% of which are liquids. The Italian government owns a 30.1% stake in the company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eni Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eni (EIPAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eni (OTCPK: EIPAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eni's (EIPAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eni.

Q

What is the target price for Eni (EIPAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eni

Q

Current Stock Price for Eni (EIPAF)?

A

The stock price for Eni (OTCPK: EIPAF) is $15.85 last updated Today at 7:14:01 PM.

Q

Does Eni (EIPAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 23, 2003.

Q

When is Eni (OTCPK:EIPAF) reporting earnings?

A

Eni does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eni (EIPAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eni.

Q

What sector and industry does Eni (EIPAF) operate in?

A

Eni is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.