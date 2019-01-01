QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Daseke Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions focused exclusively on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It has two reportable segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment, and the Specialized Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that require the use of specialized trailering transportation equipment. Daseke derives most of its revenues from its Specialized Solutions segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.180 0.1000
REV378.520M394.300M15.780M

Daseke Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daseke (DSKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daseke's (DSKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Daseke (DSKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) was reported by Craig-Hallum on March 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DSKE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Daseke (DSKE)?

A

The stock price for Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) is $11.19 last updated Today at 7:46:58 PM.

Q

Does Daseke (DSKE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on April 12, 2018.

Q

When is Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) reporting earnings?

A

Daseke’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Daseke (DSKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daseke.

Q

What sector and industry does Daseke (DSKE) operate in?

A

Daseke is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.