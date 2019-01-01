Daiseki Co Ltd provides industrial waste treatment and resource recycling throughout Japan. Its core business activities are treating waste oil, waste water, and sludge. It collects and recycles oils and waste water from clients and processes the waste into heavy oil or supplemental fuel. Separators and filters remove deteriorated components, and other systems either refine or adjust products into reusable form. Final products are either delivered back to clients or shipped to market. Advanced technology partners with experienced employees to analyze and classify the particular waste to determine the correct solution; methods revolve around dehydration, kneading, and a combination of mixing and chemical treatment.