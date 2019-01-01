QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.69 - 46.39
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
41.03
Shares
50M
Outstanding
Daiseki Co Ltd provides industrial waste treatment and resource recycling throughout Japan. Its core business activities are treating waste oil, waste water, and sludge. It collects and recycles oils and waste water from clients and processes the waste into heavy oil or supplemental fuel. Separators and filters remove deteriorated components, and other systems either refine or adjust products into reusable form. Final products are either delivered back to clients or shipped to market. Advanced technology partners with experienced employees to analyze and classify the particular waste to determine the correct solution; methods revolve around dehydration, kneading, and a combination of mixing and chemical treatment.

Daiseki Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daiseki (DSKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daiseki (OTCPK: DSKIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daiseki's (DSKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Daiseki.

Q

What is the target price for Daiseki (DSKIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daiseki

Q

Current Stock Price for Daiseki (DSKIF)?

A

The stock price for Daiseki (OTCPK: DSKIF) is $46.39 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 14:20:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Daiseki (DSKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daiseki.

Q

When is Daiseki (OTCPK:DSKIF) reporting earnings?

A

Daiseki does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Daiseki (DSKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daiseki.

Q

What sector and industry does Daiseki (DSKIF) operate in?

A

Daiseki is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.