Founded in 1871, Danske Bank's headquarters are in Copenhagen, Denmark. It is the largest Danish bank with a dominant market share of 27% in lending and 29% in deposits. It operates through 270 branches in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. With the establishment of its wealth management segment in April 2016, the bank now operates via five segments. The others are banking Denmark, banking Nordics, corporates and institutions, and Northern Ireland.